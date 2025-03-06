High Schools

State tournament: Live scores and updates from Class 2A boys hockey quarterfinals at Xcel Energy

Eight more teams play Thursday in the state quarterfinals for a chance to advance to Friday’s semifinal round.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 6, 2025 at 4:00PM
The boys hockey state tournament continues Thursday at Xcel Energy Center with the Class 2A quarterfinals. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The boys hockey state tournament continues Thursday at Xcel Energy Center with the Class 2A quarterfinals. Here’s a recap of the 1A quarterfinals, when St. Cloud Cathedral, Orono, Hibbing/Chisholm and East Grand Forks advanced to Friday’s semifinals.

Here is the schedule for Thursday’s games. The links will direct you to live scoring for each game:

11 a.m.: [7] Andover (15-13) vs. [2] Stillwater (21-6)

1 p.m.: [6] Shakopee (22-5-1) vs. [3] St. Thomas Academy (23-5)

6 p.m.: [8] Lakeville South (18-9) vs. [1] Moorhead (25-2-1)

8 p.m.: [5] Edina (20-6-2) vs. [4] Rogers (23-3-2)

Below are live reports of Class 2A quarterfinal games at Xcel Energy Center.

