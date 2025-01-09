The funeral for former President Jimmy Carter is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Central time at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
Live: President Jimmy Carter’s funeral in Washington, D.C.
The service will take place at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
January 9, 2025 at 12:46PM
Jimmy Carter, who considered himself an outsider even as he sat in the Oval Office as the 39th U.S. president, will be honored Thursday with the pageantry of a funeral at Washington National Cathedral before a second service and burial in his tiny Georgia hometown.