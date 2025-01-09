Nation

Live: President Jimmy Carter’s funeral in Washington, D.C.

The service will take place at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

January 9, 2025 at 12:46PM
Former President Jimmy Carter in 2018. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images/TNS) (Scott Cunningham/Tribune News Service)

The funeral for former President Jimmy Carter is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Central time at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

