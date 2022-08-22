You'll be spending more on gate admission, food, drinks and just about everything else good at the Minnesota State Fair this year. A majority of the live music out there is still free, though — and local, too.

Fair organizers did have to scale back the bookings this year: No more concerts in the Ramberg Center. However, the other free stages at the fairgrounds are as loaded as ever with Minnesota artists this year. That includes the Leinie Lodge Bandshell, where the Jayhawks and Caitlyn Smith are each headlining two nights apiece, when usually only one local act earns that honor per year.

Nothing against the out-of-towners also slated to perform — in fact we're particularly excited for Low Cut Connie, Kelly Willis, the Family Stone and the Screaming Orphans this year — but the Minnesota music acts always turn it on big at the fairgrounds, and the overall mix is a great way to spotlight the state's budding diversity and bursting creativity.

Here are recommendations for homegrown artists to see each day.

Annie Mack and her band rock the Schell’s Stage on the fair’s West End at 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Thursday-Friday, Aug. 25-26

Durry: The sibling rock duo born in the basement during the pandemic has burst out in a big way on stage while also racking up radio and viral attention for the slacker anthems "Who's Laughing Now" and "Loser's Club." (8 p.m., Schell's Stage at West End)

Samantha Moon: With echoes of Sade and Amy Winehouse, this jazz- and electronic-tinged Minneapolis R&B singer should provide some welcome calm from the storm. (3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m., International Bazaar)

Tonic Sol-Fa: The St. John's University-born a cappella pop quartet is a near-annual tradition for many fairgoers. (3:30 & 4:45 p.m., Leinie Lodge Bandshell)

Rich Mattson & the Northstars: Iron Range rocker Mattson is a veteran of buzz-generating bands Ol' Yeller and the Glenrustles and continues to generate strong Neil Young-y rock. (4, 5 & 6 p.m., Schell's at West End)

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 27-28

Caitlyn Smith: The Cannon Falls native has been entrenched in Nashville for a decade and is garnering more national buzz with her latest album "High," featuring Maren Morris-style twang-pop. (8:30 p.m., Leinie Bandshell)

Ukrainian Village Band: Minneapolis' go-to party band for Eastern European events has been doing noble work as ambassadors and fundraisers since war broke out in their homeland. (10:45 a.m., noon, 1:15 p.m., International Bazaar)

Honeybutter: These Stillwater-area youths with jazzy, Lake Street Dive-like grooves and harmonies were a hit at First Ave's Best New Bands show and their recent Dakota headlining gig. (8 p.m. Schell's at West End)

Heart of the City/Sara Renner: Two long-established, soaring Twin Cities gospel acts will alternate with three worship sets one day apiece, with the H.O.T.C. band on Sunday and Renner on Monday (1, 3 & 5:30 p.m., Crossroads Chapel & Stage)

Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 29-30

Annie Mack: The north Minneapolis-raised, Rochester-based blues-rocker proved to be a stirring songwriter on last year's hard-hitting EP "Testify," which showed off Mavis Staples and Lucinda Williams as influences. (8 p.m., Schell's at West End)

Jake La Botz: Newly settled in Minnesota, this Chicago-weaned bluesman and actor has been in movies ("Rambo," "Ghost World") and musicals ("Ghost Brothers of Darkland County") while producing cool albums reminiscent of Lightnin' Hopkins and Tom Waits. 4, 5 & 6 p.m. (Schell's at West End)

Chico Chavez Orchestra: Peruvian percussionist Chavez and his high-energy big band have become one of the top purveyors of cumbia music in the Twin Cities. (3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m., International Bazaar)

Gypsy: Minnesota's first rock band to land a national record deal marked its 50th anniversary last year with a new album of psychedelic and soulful jams, "Red Stone Line," under the leadership of Jim Walsh. (8 p.m., International Bazaar)

Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1

Turn Turn Turn: With beautifully layered three-part boy/girl harmonies, the '70s-sheened folk-rock trio led by the Honeydogs' Adam Levy has been previewing its second album all summer to a great response. (8 p.m., Schell's at West End)

Fresh off a Toronto gig where Emmylou Harris joined them, the Jayhawks return to the fair to headline the final two nights at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

Becky Schlegel & the High 48s: Shimmering-voiced song picker Schlegel comes in off the farm to pair up with one of the cities' sturdiest bluegrass ensembles. (10:30 & 11:45 a.m., Leinie Bandshell)

Dalmar Yare: A playful singer and former artist-in-residence at the Cedar Cultural Center, he blends traditional and modern sounds from his native Somalia with American pop influences. (10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m., International Bazaar)

Mark Joseph & the American Soul: The Big Wu's guitarist will be an afternoon fixture all throughout the fair fronting his own Southern-styled rock band. (2:30-6 p.m., Café Caribe)

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 2-3

First Avenue Goes to the Fair: The third installment of this revue-style show with bandleader Al Church will showcase singers from the club's past, present and future, including Meghan Kreidler of Kiss the Tiger, Ness Nite and the Alarmists on Friday, then Cindy Lawson, Mae Simpson and Ricki Monique on Saturday. (8 p.m., Schell's at West End)

Corey Medina & Brothers: The Navajo Nation native is now based out of Bemidji with his fiery blues-rock band that's been jamming at festivals across the Midwest all summer. (4, 5 & 6 p.m., Schell's)

Thomasina Petrus & The King's Quartet: Better known in the theater world from roles at Penumbra, the Guthrie and more, the lady certainly sings, too, and will do so here with her Billie Holiday-channeling group. (10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., Leinie Bandshell)

All Tomorrow's Petty: An all-star cast of local indie-rock and alt-twang players started this Tom Petty tribute band even before his death, and now its December residency at the Turf Club is an annual favorite. (7:45 p.m., Giggles Campfire Grill)

Sunday-Monday, Sept. 4-5

The Jayhawks: Minnesota's resilient, influential Americana rock group will settle in for two nights after stretching out on 2020's album "XOXO," which found bandmates Karen Grotberg and Tim O'Reagan singing and writing more alongside frontman Gary Louris. (7:30 p.m., Leinie Bandshell)

Nunnabove: The pop/R&B band led by four singing siblings has upped its game since competing on "America's Got Talent" with recent performances at the Dakota and the slick, new single "Appreciate Me." (8 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Mon., Schell's at West End)

Salsa del Soul: Another fixture on the fairgrounds, the veteran nine-piece Twin Cities ensemble once again beckons you to work off all that fair grub with heated salsa dancing. (8 & 7:30 p.m., International Bazaar)

Becky Kapell: After not stepping out as a singer/songwriter until her 40s, she paired up with some local alt-twang vets and offers wry words of wisdom and experienced wringers on her spirited new album, "In It to Win It." (4, 5 & 6 p.m. Schell's at West End)