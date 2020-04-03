More from Star Tribune
Minnesota Senate votes to raise tobacco purchase age to 21
The purchasing age for tobacco products in Minnesota will soon increase from 18 to 21 after bipartisan legislation to raise the age limit passed the…
Coronavirus
Duluth postpones July 4th fireworks — to Labor Day
Fourth Fest has also been canceled.
Coronavirus
Not canceling summer yet: Duluth parks, beaches to remain open, but upkeep will suffer
"This year, those summer parks experiences are more important to the community's well-being than ever before."
St. Paul
Charges: Man held Lyft driver at knife point, stole his vehicle and crashed
The Lyft driver was not hurt in the March 25 incident in St. Paul.
Coronavirus
Walz to address state's virus response
He's expected to extend a peacetime state of emergency that has enabled the administration order residents to stay home unless necessary.