Coronavirus
Walz to discuss church reopening plans
Gov. Tim Walz is expected to discuss federal guidance for how churches can reopen with the COVID-19 pandemic at a 2 p.m. news conference.
Coronavirus
Minnesota deaths up 10, to 852 with 840 new cases
A total of 568 people require hospitalization, compared with 534 on Friday, the Health Department said. There were 215 patients in the ICU, compared with 233 in intensive care on Friday.
National
Omar describes life as a fearless fighter in new memoir
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar's metamorphosis from refugee to the first Somali-American in Congress has been well-documented. Now, Omar is out with a new memoir that offers her own spin on her path to prominence, starting with her childhood in Mogadishu. "This is What America Looks Like: My Journey from Refugee to Congresswoman," set for release Tuesday, offers no revelations on some of the controversies that have dogged Omar. Instead, it sketches rugged years that Omar says made her a fearless fighter, unafraid to skirmish with President Donald Trump and her frequent conservative critics.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
Trump raises tension on reopening churches
Catholic leaders and Gov. Tim Walz met again Friday but made no announcement about reaching common ground.