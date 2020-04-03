More from Star Tribune
$25 million in COVID-19 rent assistance made available
Wisconsin residents who lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic can get help paying their rent under a new $25 million program Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday.
Coronavirus
State buys former produce warehouse to store bodies of COVID victims
The temporary morgue in St. Paul has can hold 5,100 bodies.
Coronavirus
Duluth's Spirit Mountain won't open for the summer
The ski hill closed in March as the pandemic swept into Minnesota.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Minneapolis
Starting next year, police must use new eyewitness ID rules to cut down on wrongful identifications
Gov. Walz signed the bipartisan bill that will implement science-based safeguards against the fallibility of memory.By Andy Mannix andy.mannix@startribune.com