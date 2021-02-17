More from Star Tribune
Politics
Stumbles, clashes and egos: Behind the scenes with Trump's legal team
Donald Trump's impeachment defense team was a mash-up of political hands, a personal-injury lawyer, a former prosecutor and a longtime defense lawyer, most of whom did not particularly like or trust one another.
Variety
Cicely Tyson's funeral brings mourners to Harlem
Bill and Hillary Clinton, actor-director Tyler Perry and singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford & Simpson are among those who attended a private memorial service for Cicely Tyson.
Nation
Former Trump casino in Atlantic City goes out with a bang
The former Trump Plaza casino was imploded Wednesday after falling into such disrepair that chunks of the building began peeling off and crashing to the ground.
Nation
Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has died
Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host who ripped into liberals and laid waste to political correctness with a merry brand of malice that made him one of the most powerful voices on the American right, died Wednesday at 70.