Charlie Brown set the example: Choose the unwanted tree and spread the holiday spirit.

Perhaps taking a cue hometown cartoonist Charles Schulz, St. Paul's Union Depot is seeking someone's unwanted tree to serve as the centerpiece for its 2024 holiday events. And yes, they are starting their search in July.

There are a few caveats: The tree must be an evergreen between 50 and 70 feet tall. It must come from Ramsey County. And it must have outgrown its location or have other reasons to be removed.

Also, unlike Charlie Brown's, the tree can't have bare spots or missing branches. Unwanted, perhaps, but still lovely.

Union Depot will pay to remove the tree that's picked for the festive job, a cost it estimates at $5,000 or more. The tree will be lit up with more than 15,000 lights, and its family will be invited to participate in the tree lighting celebration.

Tree information can be sent to info@uniondepot.org or submitted on Union Depot's website through Sept. 20. You can also call 651-202-2700.