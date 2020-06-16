American Public Media Group has halted national production of “Live From Here,” the successor to “Prairie Home Companion.” It was the most high-profile casualty in a day of major cuts at the company.

“While this news fills me with sadness, I understand the decision,” tweeted host Chris Thile who was handpicked by Garrison Keillor to take over “Prairie” when he stepped away in 2016. “My extraordinary teammates and I conceived of ‘Live From Here’ as a celebration of live, collaborative audible art, and there’s just no telling when it could be that again.”

American Public Media Group, which includes Minnesota Public Radio, American Public Media and Southern California Public Radio confirmed Tuesday that 28 people had been let go. In addition to ending “Live,” it also announced the cancellation of the podcast “The Hilarious World of Depression” hosted by John Moe.

“I don’t know what the future will be,” tweeted Moe, who had previously hosted the radio variety show “Wits” for APM. “I thank them for giving me the opportunity to make the show happen in the first place. It’s a hard day.”

In a statement to the public, the company blamed the global pandemic for the cuts, citing a decline is some revenue sources, including underwriting, corporate sponsorship and ticketed events.

“Eliminating jobs was an agonizing decision,” the statement read. “We are saying goodbye to talented and dedicated colleagues. We are grateful for their energy, their skills and the passion they’ve brought to our organization, and we are doing everything we can to support our departing colleagues in this challenging environment. “

Garrison Keillor's named replacement, musician Chris Thile, hosting his first of two shows in 2016.

