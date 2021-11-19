The prep football playoffs continue with a full slate of semifinals this week at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis featuring 14 games in three days.Five games are on tap for Friday.

Here's today's schedule:

9 a.m. Fertile-Beltrami 30, Hills-Beaver Creek 22 (Nine-Man): Everett Balstad, a senior running back and linebacker, scored four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving — and ran in a two-point conversion for Fertile-Beltrami, which trailed 14-6 at halftime.

11:30 a.m. West Central/Ashby vs. Maple River (Class 2A)

2 p.m. Cooper vs. Mahtomedi (Class 5A)

4:30 p.m. Hutchinson vs. Orono (Class 4A)

7 p.m. St. Michael-Albertville vs. Lakeville South (Class 6A)

Livestreams for the entire playoffs or individual games are available for purchase through Prep Spotlight TV.

