Lynx
Live: Lynx, Phoenix battle. Follow on Gameview
Click here for the in-game boxscore and other stats.
Sports
Fired New Mexico State basketball coach Greg Heiar hired by a Missouri junior college
Former New Mexico State basketball coach Greg Heiar has been hired to coach Mineral Area College, a junior college in Missouri, four months after he was fired in the wake of the Aggies' hazing scandal.
Sports
Caeleb Dressel fails to qualify for swimming worlds after 22nd place in 50 freestyle
Two years after winning five Olympic gold medals, Caleb Dressel didn't even make America's world championship team.
Wild
Wild stay quiet on first day of NHL free agency
Minnesota picked up Vinni Lettieri and Jake Lucchini on short two-way deals, but lost four other players.
Wolves
Timberwolves aimed for solid, not splashy free agents
The Wolves kept an eye on the future by prioritizing younger talent on team-friendly contracts.