More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Antetokounmpo, Middleton help Bucks pull away from short-handed Nets for 144-122 win
Giannis Antetokounmpo listed off the names he knew, the ones he was preparing to guard on the Brooklyn Nets.
Sports
Aho has a goal, 3 assists to lead Hurricanes over Predators 5-2
Sebastian Aho scored a goal and assisted on three others to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night.
Sports
Charlie Coyle scores twice as Bruins beat Sabres 4-1 to end 4-game skid
Charlie Coyle scored twice and Brad Marchand had two assists to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.
Wild
Wild continue turnaround, overwhelm Red Wings 6-3 for fourth straight victory
Marcus Johansson scored twice, and the Wild defeated the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Wednesday night for their seventh consecutive win at home.
Sports
Drake Batherson scores twice, Senators rally to beat Maple Leafs 4-2
Drake Batherson scored twice and the Ottawa Senators overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Wednesday night for their second straight victory.