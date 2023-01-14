More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Georgia celebrates back-to-back titles with another parade
Georgia coach Kirby Smart had a good-natured complaint to fans when celebrating the Bulldogs' back-to-back national championships with a parade and ceremony for the second straight year on Saturday.
Vikings
Vikings activate Brandel from injured reserve before playoff opener vs. Giants
Tackle Blake Brandel tore a knee ligament in the Dec. 11 loss at Detroit but returned to practice this week.
Sports
Vincent leads Heat to 2nd straight win over Bucks
Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-95 Saturday.
Sports
Live at 7 p.m.: Wild back at Xcel to take on Coyotes. Follow on Gameview
After collecting three of a possible four points on their New York trip, the Wild are back home for one game before returning to the road. Tap here for play-by-play, a box score and score updates throughout the NHL
Sports
Flames score 4 goals in 2nd period, hold off Stars 6-5
Nazem Kadri's team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev's first of the season were part of Calgary's four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday.