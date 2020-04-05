More from Star Tribune
National
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
Americans braced for what the nation's top doctor warned Sunday would be "the hardest and saddest week" of their lives while Britain assumed the unwelcome mantle of deadliest coronavirus hotspot in Europe after a record 24-hour jump in deaths that surpassed even hard-hit Italy.
National
Chaos and scrambling in the US oil patch as prices plummet
In Montana, a father and son running a small oil business are cutting their salaries in half. In New Mexico, an oil truck driver who supports his family just went a week without pay. And in Alaska, lawmakers have had to dip into the state's savings as oil revenue dries up.
National
Lost Time: How coronavirus spread while supply orders lagged
The government's stockpile of critically needed medical supplies and equipment is nearly drained just as the numbers of people infected with the coronavirus and in…
World
Queen delivers message of hope to UK amid virus outbreak
Britain needed a message of hope Sunday. The queen delivered it.Queen Elizabeth II offered support to a country locked down in the coronavirus pandemic, promising…
National
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for virus pandemic
As the first alarms sounded in early January that an outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China might ignite a global pandemic, the Trump administration squandered nearly two months that could have been used to bolster the federal stockpile of critically needed medical supplies and equipment.