More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
N.D.'s Hoge picks up wisdom from Masters champ in practice round
Larry Mize, the 1987 champion, helped Tom Hoge of Fargo prepare for his second Masters appearance at Augusta National.
Sports
AP source: Ex-Cardinals executive accuses owner of cheating
Former Arizona Cardinals front office executive Terry McDonough has filed an arbitration claim against the team that accuses owner Michael Bidwill of cheating, according to a person with knowledge of the claim.
Sports
Biden to host NCAA champs UConn, LSU; doesn't mention Iowa
President Joe Biden on Tuesday scrapped the idea of inviting the NCAA champion Louisiana State women's basketball team along with Iowa's players, who lost the title to LSU, to celebrate at the White House. His wife, Jill, had suggested such a nontraditional scenario a day earlier.
Sports
Packers aid special teams by keeping safety Dallin Leavitt
Safety Dallin Leavitt is staying in Green Bay as the Packers continue taking steps to keep their top special teams players.
Sports
Padres' Machado ejected after being called out on violation
San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado was ejected by plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being called out on strikes on a pitch clock violation to end the first inning of Tuesday's game against Arizona.