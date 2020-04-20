More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus As Minnesota senator cast doubt on COVID-19 death tolls, conspiracy theorists pounced online
114 new Minnesota COVID cases, 9 more deaths
This marks the sixth consecutive day when 100 or more confirmed cases were reported by state health officials. Nobles County, home to the JBS pork processing plant, had 16 new cases.
Suspect faces first charges in attacks terrorizing women in Minneapolis
Additional charges are expected against Jory D. Wiebrand
JBS shuts down Minnesota pork plant hit by COVID-19 outbreak
JBS USA said it is temporarily shutting down its big pork processing plant in southwestern Minnesota because of an outbreak of COVID-19 among workers, the latest closure of a major U.S. food processing plant due to the pandemic.
The Latest: Evers releases plan for reopening Wisconsin
The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):
Battleground power plays rage as everyday politics go quiet
Door-knocking? Over.