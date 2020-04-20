More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Good Samaritan is shot trying to help stranger being robbed on Lake St.
Sherwin-Williams paint store manager who ran out to assist is recovering from a gunshot wound.
Minneapolis
Mpls. Charter Commission votes to keep off ballot first of 2 police measures
The commission's vote could signal trouble for the City Council's proposal to replace the department.
West Metro
Eastbound I-94 reopens in Maple Grove after truck rollover
Motorists were detoured south on I-494 for about five hours.
Coronavirus
Non-COVID vaccines offer some COVID protection, Mayo reports
The research suggests parents should get children up to date on shots before school starts, and senior citizens should schedule their vaccinations before the winter flu season.
Duluth
As newcomers increase in Boundary Waters, so do calls for help
Volunteer rescue squads warn that their resources to help are limited.