Coronavirus
Tracking coronavirus in Minnesota
See how COVID-19 has spread in Minnesota and across the United States.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
TV & Media
Former Journal Sentinel columnist Eugene Kane dead at 63
Eugene Kane, an award-winning columnist for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel who wrote about racial injustices and inequities, has died at age 63.
Local
Environmental group, businesses appeal federal judge's decision on Twin Metals leases
An environmental group, Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness, and nine Minnesota businesses are appealing a federal judge’s decision on two controversial minerals leases held by Twin…
Local
Prosecutor: COVID-19 forced delays in Minneapolis murder case
For now, the trial is set to start in May.