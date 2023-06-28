More from Star Tribune
Live: Twins finish three games in Atlanta. Follow it on Gameview
The Twins are clinging to a half-game lead in the AL Central. Tap here for play-by-play, the in-game boxscore and scores from around MLB.
Tennessee State to become first HBCU to add ice hockey
Tennessee State University announced Wednesday that it will become the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to introduce ice hockey.
UConn introduces Siberian husky pup Jonathan XV as the school's next mascot
The University of Connecticut officials welcomed a new celebrity on Wednesday, and they say he's a very good boy.
Lionel Messi's title in Qatar set to inspire Argentina at Women's World Cup
Argentina's team will draw inspiration from Lionel Messi's achievement in Qatar in its quest to advance to the knockout stage of the Women's World Cup for the first time.