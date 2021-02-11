Valentine's Day music

Saturday/Sunday: If you're willing to step out into the deep freeze to celebrate Valentine's Day this weekend, you have some live-music options. If you prefer cuddly and romantic, there's esteemed Minneapolis chanteuse Prudence Johnson and piano savant Dan Chouinard presenting the Great American Songbook of Love. Sunday's early show also streams live. (5:30 p.m. Sat., 4:30 & 7:30 p.m. Sun., Dunsmore Room at Crooners, Fridley; $25, croonersmn.com.) If you want to party, check out The Good, the Bad, the Funky, the Twin Cities horn-driven R&B ensemble specializing in the sounds of Motown, Earth, Wind & Fire and other classic funk 'n' soul tunes. (7 p.m. Sat., Minnesota Music Cafe, St. Paul; $15, minnesotamusiccafe.com; masks required.)

Jon Bream

'Stand by Me'

Friday-Saturday: Collide Theatrical Dance Company partnered with older adults staying at Episcopal Homes for their new Valentine's Day-themed virtual performance. Each of the seven dancers in the show was matched with three or four residents for a series of Zoom meetings, where they heard their stories of love, heartache, romantic mishaps and joyful infatuation. These stories in turn were mashed up for a show set in the 1950s era and filmed at Ze's Diner in Eagan. Virtual VIP tickets include a wine gift basket for two. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., anytime Sun. $20-50, collide­theatrical.org.)

Sheila Regan

Billy McLaughlin

Sundays through May 2: After relearning his masterful techniques due to a nerve disorder nearly two decades ago, acoustic-guitar wiz McLaughlin is now braving a new path for COVID-era live performances. His 12-part Sunday afternoon series "Church of the Lost Souls" will feature his Celtic-flavored vocal group SimpleGifts each week in front of a 25% capacity Parkway Theater audience as well as a livestreaming crowd. Folk hero Michael Monroe guests on Valentine's Day, followed by Jennifer Grimm and Joe Cruz on Feb. 21. (4:30 p.m. Sundays. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. $29-$39 in-person, churchofthelostsoul­s.com.)

Chris Riemenschneider

The Good, the Bad, the Funky

Al Church

Tuesday: In one of the more clever pandemic-induced creative ideas by a Minnesota musician, the Duluth-reared singer, songwriter, sideman and educator has offered something called a "Song Rainbow" to his Patreon.com members, which essentially allows them to mix and remix his songs. To celebrate the release of his chilled-grooving, Tame Impala-flavored single "All Yer Heart Is Gold," Church will mix in some of the "Rainbow"-ized versions of the song and collaborate with guests via livestream. (8 p.m. Tue., instagram.com/alchurchand­pics.)

C.R.