Debbie Duncan Family Fundraiser

Friday: When she wasn't onstage performing, Debbie Duncan, the Twin Cities' first lady of song, could frequently be found in the audience at many a local music club. That's one reason she has so many musical friends. Several of her pals including Jellybean Johnson, Mark Arneson and members of Dr. Mambo's Combo and Jaybee & the Routine will play a live benefit for the family of Duncan, who died Dec. 18 after a series of strokes. Capacity is 190 people. (6 p.m. Fri. Minnesota Music Café, 499 Payne Av., St. Paul. $20, eventbrite.com.)

Jon Bream

'Bolerobolero, the Film'

Friday: Wearing knee pads and gym shoes, dancers served up a socially distant interpretation of Maurice Ravel's soaring "Bolero" score in a St. Paul parking lot last September, choreographed by Helen Hatch of Hatch Dance and Berit Ahlgren of HoneyWorks. Now they present "Bolerobolero, the Film," which captures that performance and includes behind-the-scenes footage. The streamed film will be followed by a live Q&A discussion. An optional "pre-show" (3-7 p.m.) includes beer from the Lab Taproom and dinner from sister restaurants Martina, Colita or Rosalia. (7 p.m. Fri. $15, bolerobolerofilm.splashthat.com.)

Sheila Regan

Adrianne Lenker

Friday: Up for two Grammy Awards this year with her acclaimed, nervy band Big Thief, the nomadic singer-songwriter — who got her start in the Twin Cities and has resided here off and on in recent years — took off once again near the start of the pandemic and holed up in the mountains of western Massachusetts. There, Lenker recorded two raw but potent new solo albums, simply titled "Songs" and "Instrumentals," which she's promoting for the first time with a virtual performance. (8 p.m. Fri. Free with subscription to bandsintown.com.)

Chris Riemenschneider

Bobby Kabeya, 19, who records as Miloe Photo by Emma Quale

Morningside After Dark

Monday: Normally the coolest church-basement gig in town, the songs- and words-driven M.A.D. series at Edina Morningside Community Church is being staged virtually this spring with a kickoff show under the banner/theme "Rise." Among the musicians rising to the occasion are buzzing young chill-rocker Miloe, soulful R&B pop tunesmith Elska and local mainstays Jeremy Messersmith and Mayda, who will perform alongside readings from writers including Ibé Kaba, Colleen Kruse and longtime Strib scribe Kim Ode. (7:30 p.m. Mon. Free, facebook.com/morningsideafterdark or YouTube.)

C.R.