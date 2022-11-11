LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nigel John had 16 points, DeAntoni Gordon scored 14 and Myron Gardner added a double-double as Little Rock turned back NAIA-member Arkansas Baptist 71-60 on Thursday.
Gardner finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Trojans (1-1). Freshman Chris Walker came off the bench to score 12.
Kendric Robinson paced the Buffaloes with 16 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Williams and Joshua Williams both scored 10.
Little Rock had a 52-39 edge in rebounds and made seven more foul shots than the Buffaloes.
__
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Fiala beats OT buzzer to give Kings 2-1 win over Blackhawks
Kevin Fiala scored with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, Jonathan Quick made 31 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night.
Sports
Politics of Israel and Iran ensnare 1st World Cup in Mideast
Qatar may hope soccer fans ignore politics at the first World Cup in the Middle East. But Israel and Iran, foes locked in conflicts across the region, are bringing sensitive flashpoints to the tournament's doorstep.
Sports
EXPLAINER: Islam in Qatar explained ahead of FIFA World Cup
Qatar is a Muslim nation, with laws, customs and practices rooted in Islam. The country is neither as liberal as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates nor as conservative as parts of Saudi Arabia. Most of its citizens are Sunni Muslim.
Sports
Freshmen power VMI past Penn State-New Kensington 100-58
Freshman Asher Woods scored 22 points, freshman Tony Felder added 20 and VMI rolled to a 100-58 victory over USCAA-member Penn State-New Kensington on Thursday.
Sports
Little Rock turns back NAIA-member Arkansas Baptist 71-60
Nigel John had 16 points, DeAntoni Gordon scored 14 and Myron Gardner added a double-double as Little Rock turned back NAIA-member Arkansas Baptist 71-60 on Thursday.