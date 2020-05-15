NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard will be buried at Oakwood University, a historically black university in Huntsville, Alabama.
Gerald Kibble, director of Oakwood Memorial Gardens, said the private funeral will be held Wednesday and will not be open to the public.
Little Richard's close friend Pastor Bill Minson said the singer was an alumnus of the university. Little Richard died Saturday at the age of 87 in Tennessee due to bone cancer.
The cemetery is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist university.
