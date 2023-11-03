An Eden Prairie man has been convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of his wife two years ago in an Eden Prairie hotel room.

A Hennepin County jury on Thursday found Ryan Charles Rooney, 36, guilty of first- and second-degree murder in the death of Samantha Boshey, 29, on Nov. 2, 2021.

The two had been married just a few months earlier..

Police found Boshey's body about 11 a.m. in a room at the Residence Inn on Flying Cloud after responding to staff requests for a welfare check. She had been shot in the chest.

Officers detained Rooney, who had two bags of suspected meth and a pistol holster, according to the charges. A 9-milimeter handgun was found near the bed where Boshey's body lay.

Police said Rooney had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound..

Two children, ages 1 and 2, were also in the room, which had been occupied for more than 20 days.

Rooney reportedly told police, "I don't know why I shot" his wife.

Boshey had three children, according to a GoFundMe page made after her murder. The page described her as a "kind woman with a big heart" who was "always there for her friends and family when we needed it most."

Rooney faces a mandatory life sentence with the possibility of release after 30 years. Sentencing is set for Dec. 4.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement that her "thoughts are with those affected by Mr. Rooney's actions, especially the two young children exposed to this horrific event at such an early age."