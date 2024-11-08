Review: Little Big Town and Sugarland bring harmony in divisive times

Nettles and Bush returned later for a pair of selections with Little Big Town. After “Northern Town,” the groups collaborated on their new single “Take Me Home,” a cover of a 1985 Phil Collins tune. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said the song was inspired by the movie “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” about a man institutionalized, but many listeners have interpreted it to be about going home after a long absence.