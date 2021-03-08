Minneapolis' Great Northern Depot was once a de facto welcome mat for the city. The larger of the city's two train stations, built in 1914, stood next to the river at the foot of the Hennepin Avenue Bridge. It was demolished in 1978.

Curious Minnesota Host Eric Roper and rail historian Aaron Isaacs discussed the history of the station, as well as the rise and fall of Twin Cities passenger rail service over the course of the 20th Century.

Click here to read the Curious Minnesota article on this topic, which includes a photo gallery.