Minneapolis' Great Northern Depot was once a de facto welcome mat for the city. The larger of the city's two train stations, built in 1914, stood next to the river at the foot of the Hennepin Avenue Bridge. It was demolished in 1978.
Curious Minnesota Host Eric Roper and rail historian Aaron Isaacs discussed the history of the station, as well as the rise and fall of Twin Cities passenger rail service over the course of the 20th Century.
Click here to read the Curious Minnesota article on this topic, which includes a photo gallery.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Trump policy that weakened wild bird protections is revoked
The Biden administration on Monday reversed a policy imposed under former President Donald Trump that drastically weakened the government's power to enforce a century-old law that protects most U.S. bird species.
Coronavirus
Minnesota nears 70% senior COVID-19 vaccination target
Threshold would allow expansion of vaccine eligibility to Minnesotans with certain occupations or chronic conditions.
Photos: Day 1 of Derek Chauvin trial
Hundreds gathered in downtown Minneapolis, as court proceedings began Monday on the first day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the fired police officer charged with killing George Floyd.
Local
South Dakota hemp backers hopeful about planting this year
South Dakota hemp farmers are gearing up for the growing season while lawmakers tinker with a bill that would allow them to plant a crop this year.
Chauvin Trial
Peaceful protesters march as Chauvin trial slowed by legal wrangling
A few hundred protesters gathered peacefully outside the Hennepin County Government Center as court convened Monday morning for the murder trial of former police officer…