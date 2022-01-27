Indigenous people have been living in the area that became Minnesota since ancient times. Anton Treuer, professor of Objiwe at Bemidji State University, joins the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss the Native Americans who inhabited the state prior to European settlement — and their tribal affiliations.
Further reading:
Commenting is temporarily unavailable.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
Minnesota Orchestra posts a smaller budget deficit despite the pandemic
Faced with a massive drop in revenue, the orchestra managed to narrow its shortfall to $6.3M in fiscal 2021.
Duluth
Duluth-based Essentia Health, Sen. Dave Tomassoni join national ALS trial
The national trial evaluates multiple treatments simultaneously.
Local
Minneapolis police inspector testifies of training protocol in civil rights trial
Katie Blackwell said the training includes medical components.
East Metro
Plea deal means probation for Wisconsin drunk driver who killed Amish teen in buggy crash
The motorist, who had been charged with multiple felonies, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drunken driving count.
More passengers returned to MSP in 2021, though not yet at pre-pandemic levels
Air travel appears to be trending strongly so far this year.