Curious Minnesota Day at the Star Tribune's State Fair building took place on August 28.
We asked fairgoers in the morning to submit Minnesota-related questions that they would like to see Star Tribune reporters tackle for Curious Minnesota. We then selected 20 of those questions for fairgoers to vote on throughout the afternoon.
Many of the people who submitted questions also recorded them for the Curious Minnesota podcast. Listen to the podcast below and click here to vote for your favorite question.
Links:
Vote for your favorite question here (or by e-mailing Curious@StarTribune.com)
See photos and video of the event (Instagram post)
