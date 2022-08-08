More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Cedric Alexander begins work as Mpls. community safety chief
Alexander, who reports to Mayor Jacob Frey, now has responsibility for supervising the leaders of the city's police, fire, 911, emergency management and violence prevention programs.
Officials ID man shot to death near George Floyd Square in over the weekend
There have been 58 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, compared to 59 in the city through Aug. 8 of last year.
St. Paul
St. Paul City Council picks Russel Balenger to fill Ward 1 seat
Balenger will serve the remainder of former Council Member Dai Thao's term, which runs through 2023.
Minneapolis
One in custody in fatal shooting after gun tossed on WCCO rooftop
The incident occurred Sunday evening, leaving one man dead in downtown Minneapolis.
West Metro
Family IDs man, 21, fatally shot in Otsego by deputies, blames lax initial response
The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the deputies opened fire as he was having a mental health crisis while armed with a knife.