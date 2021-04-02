Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts |Spotify | Stitcher
The source of the Mississippi was a consequential mystery after the Revolutionary War. It remains hotly debated in some circles today. Connie Cox, the lead interpretive naturalist at Itasca State Park, discusses the history and science behind this issue with Curious Minnesota podcast host Eric Roper.
Further reading:
Is Minnesota's tiny Lake Itasca the true source of the Mississippi River?
Could the Mississippi River actually begin in South Dakota?
Minnesota History: Controversy at the Mississippi's headwaters
Chauvin Trial Day 16 of Derek Chauvin trial: Supervisor detailed to jurors the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death
