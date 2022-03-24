Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher
Considered one of the most corrupt cities in America during Prohibition, St. Paul's historical relationship with gangsters was rooted in an agreement between the police department and the criminals of the city. The deal was: As long as you commit your crimes somewhere else, you're welcome to hide out in St. Paul.
Ash Miller and James Walsh talk about how this agreement affected the city, from its crime rates to its national reputation.
Did St. Paul really protect gangsters during the Prohibition era? (June 2021 Curious Minnesota story)
