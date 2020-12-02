Mike Zimmer insists the Vikings want to "be smart" with running back Dalvin Cook, who leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage and is second in touches. So, why not start watching his workload Sunday against the Jaguars' 31st-ranked defense? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss that and more on the latest Access Vikings podcast.
If you do not see the podcast player on your device, click here:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Depleted Gophers women start slow, rally to stop Eastern Illinois
Kadi Sissoko and Jasmine Powell combined for 45 points to help hold off the Panthers.
Vikings
Rodgers says offseason leg training led to his banner year
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making a push for a third MVP honor as he celebrates his 37th birthday.Rodgers, who turned 37 on…
Vikings
Steelers overcome rust, short-handed Ravens to move to 11-0
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still perfect, even amid all their imperfections.
Vikings
Scouting report: Vikings vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars (1-10) have the NFL's second-worst record, ahead of only the winless Jets.
Vikings
After clutch performance, Vikings need Cousins to keep it up
For all the precision and production that Kirk Cousins has displayed with the Minnesota Vikings, the lack of late-game rallies have left them and their fans wanting more from their highly paid and scrutinized quarterback.