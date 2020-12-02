Mike Zimmer insists the Vikings want to "be smart" with running back Dalvin Cook, who leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage and is second in touches. So, why not start watching his workload Sunday against the Jaguars' 31st-ranked defense? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss that and more on the latest Access Vikings podcast.

