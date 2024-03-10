LOS ANGELES — A list of winners at the Academy Awards on Sunday:

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr., ''Oppenheimer''

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, ''The Holdovers''

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

''WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko''

ANIMATED FILM

''The Boy and the Heron''

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

''Anatomy of a Fall,'' Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

''American Fiction,'' Cord Jefferson

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

''Poor Things''

PRODUCTION DESIGN

''Poor Things''

COSTUME DESIGN

''Poor Things''

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

''The Zone of Interest,'' (United Kingdom)

___

For more on this year's Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards