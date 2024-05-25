CANNES, France — List of winners at the 77th Cannes Festival, as selected by a jury led by director Greta Gerwig and announced Saturday.
PALME d'OR
''Anora''
GRAND PRIX
''All We Imagine as Light''
JURY PRIZE
''Emilia Perez''
SPECIAL PRIZE
''The Seed of the Sacred Fig''
BEST ACTOR
Jesse Plemons, ''Kinds of Kindness''
BEST ACTRESS
Ensemble of ''Emilia Perez," Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz
BEST DIRECTOR
Miguel Gomes, ''Grand Tour''
BEST SCREENPLAY
''The Substance''
BEST FIRST FEATURE (Camera d'Or)
''Armand''
For move coverage of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival
