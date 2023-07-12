LOS ANGELES — Partial list of top nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards, announced Wednesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com.

The nominees for best drama series are: ''Succession''; ''The White Lotus''; ''The Last of Us''; ''Better Call Saul''; ''The Crown''; ''Yellowjackets''; ''House of the Dragon'' and ''Andor.''

The nominees for best comedy series are: ''Abbott Elementary''; ''Barry''; ''The Bear"; ''Jury Duty''; ''Ted Lasso''; ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel''; ''Only Murders in the Building'' and ''Wednesday."

The nominees for best limited or anthology series are: ''Beef''; ''Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story''; ''Daisy Jones & The Six''; ''Fleishman Is in Trouble'' and ''Obi-Wan Kenobi.''

The nominees for best actor in a drama series are: Jeremy Strong, ''Succession''; Bob Odenkirk, ''Better Call Saul''; Kieran Culkin, ''Succession''; Pedro Pascal, ''The Last of Us''; Brian Cox, ''Succession'' and Jeff Bridges, ''The Old Man.''

The nominees for best actress in a drama series are: Melanie Lynskey, ''Yellowjackets''; Sarah Snook, ''Succession''; Bella Ramsey, ''The Last of Us'': Sharon Horgan, ''Bad Sisters''; Elisabeth Moss, ''The Handmaid's Tale'' and Keri Russell, ''The Diplomat.''

The nominees for best actor in a comedy series are: Jeremy Allen White, ''The Bear''; Jason Sudeikis, ''Ted Lasso''; Bill Hader, ''Barry''; Martin Short, ''Only Murders in the Building'' and Jason Segel, ''Shrinking.''

The nominees for best actress in a comedy series are: Quinta Brunson, ''Abbott Elementary''; Rachel Brosnahan, ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel''; Christina Applegate, ''Dead to Me''; Jenna Ortega, ''Wednesday''; Natasha Lyonne, ''Poker Face''.

The nominees for best supporting actor in a comedy series are: Anthony Carrigan, ''Barry''; Brett Goldstein, ''Ted Lasso''; Phil Dunster, ''Ted Lasso''; Henry Winkler, ''Barry'' and James Marsden, ''Jury Duty.''

The nominees for best supporting actress in a comedy series are: Sheryl Lee Ralph, ''Abbott Elementary''; Ayo Edebiri, ''The Bear''; Janelle James, ''Abbott Elementary''; Hannah Waddingham, ''Ted Lasso''; Juno Temple, ''Ted Lasso'' and Jessica Williams, ''Shrinking.''

The nominees for best supporting actress in a drama series are: Jennifer Coolidge, ''The White Lotus''; Elizabeth Debicki, ''The Crown''; Meghann Fahy, ''The White Lotus''; Sabrina Impacciatore, ''The White Lotus''; Aubrey Plaza, ''The White Lotus''; Rhea Seehorn, ''Better Call Saul''; J. Smith-Cameron, ''Succession'' and Simona Tabasco, ''The White Lotus.''

The nominees for best supporting actor in a drama series are: F. Murray Abraham, ''The White Lotus''; Nicholas Braun, ''Succession''; Michael Imperioli, ''The White Lotus''; Theo James, ''The White Lotus''; Matthew Macfadyen, ''Succession''; Alan Ruck, ''Succession''; Will Sharpe, ''The White Lotus'' and Alexander Skarsgård, ''Succession.''

The nominees for lead actress in a limited or anthology series are: Lizzy Caplan, "Fleishman Is In Trouble"; Jessica Chastain, ''George & Tammy''; Dominique Fishback, ''Swarm''; Kathryn Hahn, ''Tiny Beautiful Things''; Riley Keough, ''Daisy Jones & The Six'' and Ali Wong, ''Beef.''

The nominees for lead actor in a limited or anthology series are: Taron Egerton, ''Black Bird''; Kumail Nanjiani, ''Welcome To Chippendales"; Evan Peters, ''Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story''; Daniel Radcliffe, ''Weird: The Al Yankovic Story''; Michael Shannon, ''George & Tammy'' and Steven Yeun, ''Beef.''

The nominees for outstanding talk series are: ''The Daily Show With Trevor Noah''; ''Jimmy Kimmel Live!''; ''Late Night With Seth Meyers''; ''The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'' and ''The Problem With Jon Stewart.''

The nominees for outstanding television movie are: ''Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas''; ''Fire Island''; ''Hocus Pocus 2''; ''Prey'' and ''Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.''

The nominees for best reality competition program are: ''The Amazing Race''; ''RuPaul's Drag Race''; ''Survivor''; ''Top Chef'' and ''The Voice.''

The nominees for outstanding scripted variety series are: ''A Black Lady Sketch Show''; ''Last Week Tonight With John Oliver'' and ''Saturday Night Live.''

The nominees for live variety special are: ''The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna''; ''Chris Rock: Selective Outrage''; ''Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium"; "The Oscars" and ''75th Annual Tony Awards.''

The nominees for pre-recorded variety special are: ''Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love''; ''John Mulaney: Baby J''; ''Lizzo: Live In Concert''; ''Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter''; ''Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would" and ''Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer.''

The nominees for best animated program are: ''Bob's Burgers''; ''Entergalactic''; ''Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal''; ''Rick and Morty'' and ''The Simpsons.''

The nominees for outstanding host for a reality or competition program are: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, ''Queer Eye''; Nicole Byer, ''Nailed It!''; Padma Lakshmi, ''Top Chef''; Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, ''Baking It'' and RuPaul, ''RuPaul's Drag Race.''

The nominees for outstanding host for a game show are: Mayim Bialik, ''Jeopardy!''; Steve Harvey, ''Family Feud''; Ken Jennings, ''Jeopardy!''; Keke Palmer, ''Password" and Pat Sajak, ''Wheel of Fortune.''