LOS ANGELES — List so far of the top winners of the prime-time Emmy Awards.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ayo Edebiri, ''The Bear''
ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Quinta Brunson, ''Abbott Elementary''
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge, ''The White Lotus''
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Matthew Macfadyen, ''Succession''
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, ''The Bear''
Allen, Bills shake off Mother Nature and the Steelers for playoff win
Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and scored on a franchise playoff-record 52-yard touchdown run, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 on Monday in an AFC wild-card playoff game that was postponed a day because of a lake-effect blizzard.
Trump wins Iowa caucuses in crucial victory at the outset of the Republican presidential campaign
Donald Trump won the Iowa caucuses Monday, a crucial victory at the outset of the Republican primary that reinforces the former president's bond with his party's voters even as he faces extraordinary legal challenges that could complicate his bid to return to the White House.
Republican caucuses live updates: Trump wins Iowa's leadoff voting contest
Donald Trump has won Iowa's leadoff presidential caucuses.
Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edibiri snag early wins at long-delayed Emmys
Quinta Brunson won best actress in a comedy at the Emmy Awards for the show she created, ''Abbott Elementary," becoming the first Black woman to win the award in more than 40 years and the first from a network show to win it in more than a decade.