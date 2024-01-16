LOS ANGELES — List so far of the top winners of the prime-time Emmy Awards.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ayo Edebiri, ''The Bear''

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Brunson, ''Abbott Elementary''

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge, ''The White Lotus''

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Matthew Macfadyen, ''Succession''

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, ''The Bear''

___

