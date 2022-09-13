LOS ANGELES — Partial list of winners for the 2022 prime-time Emmy Awards. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com:
Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, "Ozark"
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
"Saturday Night Live" veteran and first-time Emmy host Kenan Thompson told The Associated Press that he was planning to open the show "with a bang" ... but don't expect Oscars slap-level drama in the Microsoft Theater. It should be, producers promised, a conflict-free night.
John Lennon's killer denied parole again, for 12th time
The man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for a 12th time, New York corrections officials said Monday.
Justice Kagan cautions Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to.
Waddingham in high tops, Fanning goes full glam at Emmys
Hannah Waddingham wore Dolce & Gabbana with bedazzled high top sneakers on her feet Monday while Elle Fanning went Old Hollywood in a gown designed by Sharon Long of her show, "The Great," as glamour returned to the Emmys in sticky Los Angeles humidity.