BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.
FILM
Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Original score: Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"
Original Song: "Naatu Naatu," from "RRR," music by M.M. Keeravani.
TV
Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
___
