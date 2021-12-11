A list of the 10 deadliest tornadoes in the United States since 1900:
— 695 deaths. March 18, 1925, in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.
— 216 deaths. April 5, 1936, in Tupelo, Mississippi.
— 203 deaths. April 6, 1936, in Gainesville, Georgia.
— 181 deaths. April 9, 1947, in Woodward, Oklahoma.
— 158 deaths. May 22, 2011, in Joplin, Missouri.
— 143 deaths. April 24, 1908, in Amite, Louisiana, and Purvis, Mississippi.
— 116 deaths. June 8, 1953, in Flint, Michigan.
— 114 deaths. May 11, 1953 in Waco, Texas.
— 114 deaths. May 18, 1902 in Goliad, Texas.
— 103 deaths. March 23, 1913, in Omaha, Nebraska.
_____
Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
