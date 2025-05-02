List of child welfare research grants marked for termination in mistaken HHS email

An employee of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent an email Wednesday that mistakenly included plans to terminate more than 150 research grants related to child and family well-being.
The grants are administered by the Office of Planning, Research and Evaluation and distributed across the country. A spokesperson for HHS said the list contained ''outdated and pre-decisional information" but did not deny that some grants could be cut.
Below is a list of the grants that were marked for termination at dozens of universities, nonprofits and other agencies. The total amounts for each grant were not listed.
— Secondary Analyses of Data on the National Incidence of Child Maltreatment, Chapin Hall Center for Children at the University of Chicago
— Secondary Analyses of Data on the National Incidence of Child Maltreatment, Child Trends Inc.
— Prevention Services Evaluation Partnership Grants, The Regents of the University of Colorado
— Prevention Services Evaluation Partnership Grants, Chapin Hall Center for Children at the University of Chicago
— Prevention Services Evaluation Partnership Grants, Evident Change