BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Winners so far at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, ''The Holdovers''

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE

Robert Downey Jr., ''Oppenheimer''

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ali Wong, ''Beef''

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Steven Yeun, ''Beef''

