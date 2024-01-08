BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Winners so far at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.
FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, ''The Holdovers''
MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE
Robert Downey Jr., ''Oppenheimer''
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ali Wong, ''Beef''
ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Steven Yeun, ''Beef''
___
More AP coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/golden-globe-awards
