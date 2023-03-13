Tap the bookmark to save this article.

LOS ANGELES — Oscar winners announced Sunday:

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, ''Everything Everywhere All at Once''

Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, ''Everything Everywhere All at Once''

Best animated feature: ''Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio''

Documentary feature: ''Navalny''

Live action short: ''An Irish Goodbye''

Cinematography: James Friend, ''All Quiet on the Western Front''

Makeup and hairstyling: ''The Whale''

Costume design: ''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever''

International feature film: ''All Quiet on the Western Front'' (Germany)

Documentary short: ''The Elephant Whisperers''

Animated short: ''The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse''

Production design: ''All Quiet on the Western Front''

Music (original score): Volker Bertelmann, ''All Quiet on the Western Front'' ___

For more on this year's Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards