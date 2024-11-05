Lisa Blunt Rochester could make history with a victory in Delaware's US Senate race

Blunt Rochester is the presumptive favorite in the Senate race, given her name recognition and voter registration numbers that favor Democrats in solid-blue Delaware, which last sent a Republican to Washington in 2008. Her campaign coffers also dwarf Hansen's. Blunt Rochester reported raising more than $9 million for her Senate campaign as of mid-October, while Hansen reported receipts of slightly more than $1 million, including more than $800,000 in loans he made to his campaign.