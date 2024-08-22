Trailer for Francis Ford Coppola's ‘Megalopolis' trailer recalled over fabricated critics' quotes

The trailer attributed a quote to Kael that ''The Godfather'' was ''diminished by its artsiness.'' But Kael loved ''The Godfather,'' and this phrase was not used in her March 1972 review of the film for The New Yorker. Ebert also did not write that Coppola's ''Bram Stoker's Dracula'' was ''a triumph of style over substance.'' Quotes from Rex Reed and Vincent Canby, about ''Apocalypse Now,'' did not appear in their reviews either.