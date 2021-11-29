ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The winless Detroit Lions may be without their best player against the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit coach Dan Campbell said Monday that running back D'Andre Swift's injured shoulder is still sore, adding it's hard to envision him playing on Sunday.
Campbell said the team will know more about Swift's status after practice on Wednesday. Swift aggravated his sprained right shoulder in the second quarter of last Thursday's loss to the Chicago Bears and was not cleared to return.
The Lions (0-10-1) will have to lean on Jamaal Williams and Godwin Igwebuike against Minnesota (5-6).
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Business
Red Sox owners reach agreement to buy Pittsburgh Penguins
Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle rescued the Pittsburgh Penguins out of bankruptcy more than 20 years ago, a decision that helped turn the team into one of the NHL's marquee franchises.
Nation
Oklahoma man jailed after football watch party turns deadly
A man who was asked to leave a college football watch party after making unwanted sexual advances toward several women returned with his pickup truck and rammed it into several people, killing a woman and severely injuring a man, authorities said Monday.
Vikings
Vikings place Patrick Peterson on COVID-19 reserve list
Peterson, who has said he is vaccinated against COVID-19, is the 10th Vikings player to go on the list this month.
Sports
Cowboys' McCarthy out vs. Saints after positive COVID test
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy checked into the team hotel the day after the Thanksgiving game as a precaution with COVID-19 infections spreading on his staff.
Business
Portugal probes local transmission of omicron at soccer team
Portuguese health authorities on Monday identified 13 cases of the omicron coronavirus variant among members of a professional soccer club and were investigating whether it was one of the first reported cases of local transmission of the virus outside of southern Africa.