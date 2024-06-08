ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have lost one day of organized offseason workouts after breaking rules relating to on-field contact during a practice last month.
''We take very seriously the rules set forth within the NFL's Offseason Program and have worked to conduct our practices accordingly,'' the Lions said in a statement Friday night. "We will continue to be vigilant with our practices moving forward.''
The Lions had a three-day mandatory minicamp earlier this week.
Detroit had organized team activities planned on Monday, the final session before training camp next month, but it has been forfeited.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Caitlin Clark makes 7 3-pointers, scores 30 points to lead Indiana over winless Washington 85-83
Caitlin Clark made seven 3-pointers, equaled a career high with 30 points and made enough of her free throws down the stretch to help the Indiana Fever hold on for an 85-83 victory over the winless Washington Mystics on Friday night.
High Schools
Girls 3,200 record falls hard at track and field state championships
Hutchinson's Isabelle Schmitz finished just ahead of Monticello's Isabel Mahoney, and both broke the Class 2A mark.
Sports
Mountcastle, Santander and Westburg homer as Orioles beat Rays 6-3
Ryan Mountcastle, Anthony Santander and Jordan Westburg homered, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Friday night.
Sports
Surging Reds beat Cubs 3-2 for 6th straight victory
Nick Lodolo allowed one run through six innings, Tyler Stephenson hit a two-run double and the surging Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.
Sports
No. 1 Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida State win their NCAA super regional openers
Tennessee shook off upstart Evansville in the middle innings Friday and moved within a win of a third College World Series appearance in four years.