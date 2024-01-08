Vikings head to offseason of uncertainty after 30-20 loss to Lions
The Vikings finished 7-10 and out of the NFL playoffs, their first 10-loss season since 2013. They lost six of their last seven games in a season full of flaws and frustrations.
Souhan: Paranoid about Jefferson leaving the Vikings? Don't bet on it.
Justin Jefferson had 12 receptions for 192 yards and a score in the season finale against Detroit. He deserves a new contract and the Vikings will need to pay whatever it takes.
Smith hints at retirement as 12th year with Vikings comes to an end
Safety Harrison Smith was in a reflective mood Sunday but said, "It's hard to have the ability to play and not have a desire to play."
Five Extra Points: Plenty of reasons for Vikings' 2023 failings
Start with a $13 million investment for a player who played in only four games this season.
Vikings' depleted O-line makes it a long day for QB Mullens
With two starting linemen out with injuries and two more playing hurt, Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens took a season-high 15 hits, including four sacks.
Three keys to the Vikings' 30-20 loss to the Lions
Sunday's regular season finale turned into a showcase for receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson. One came out on top on the stat sheet, the other on the scoreboard.
Vikings' 2024 opponents include old friend Aaron Rodgers
The 7-10 Vikings finished in third place in the NFC North, meaning they will play the third-place teams in the NFC South, NFC East and AFC East: the Falcons, the Giants and the Jets.
Nfl
Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta's knee injury is 'not good news,' coach Dan Campbell says
Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta may have been a casualty of coach Dan Campbell's decision to play all his starters in hopes of his team making a modest improvement in its playoff position.
Vikings
Podcast: Justin Jefferson, Harrison Smith and the Vikings' season-ending loss in Detroit
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings' 30-20 loss from Ford Field, where safety Harrison Smith may have played his last game in 12 NFL seasons.
Photography
Gallery: Vikings fall short in Detroit, losing 30-20 in season finale
Jerry Holt's photos from the Vikings' 10th loss of the season.
