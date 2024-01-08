Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) was pressured by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) forcing an incomplete pass in the fi
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) was pressured by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) forcing an incomplete pass in the first quarter in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

Vikings head to offseason of uncertainty after 30-20 loss to Lions

12:39am
The Vikings finished 7-10 and out of the NFL playoffs, their first 10-loss season since 2013. They lost six of their last seven games in a season full of flaws and frustrations.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) was tackled in the back field for a 9-yard loss by Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (

Souhan: Paranoid about Jefferson leaving the Vikings? Don't bet on it.

12:40am
Justin Jefferson had 12 receptions for 192 yards and a score in the season finale against Detroit. He deserves a new contract and the Vikings will need to pay whatever it takes.
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) walked off the field after the Lions defeated the Viking 30-20 at Ford Field in Detroit on Jan. 7, 2024.

Smith hints at retirement as 12th year with Vikings comes to an end

12:41am
Safety Harrison Smith was in a reflective mood Sunday but said, "It's hard to have the ability to play and not have a desire to play."
Vikings running back Ty Chandler (32) was tackled by Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) in the first quarter Sunday. Chandler ran for 69 yards on 1

Five Extra Points: Plenty of reasons for Vikings' 2023 failings

12:48am
Start with a $13 million investment for a player who played in only four games this season.
Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacked Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) in the second quarter for 6-yard loss on Sunday in Detroit.

Vikings' depleted O-line makes it a long day for QB Mullens

12:41am
With two starting linemen out with injuries and two more playing hurt, Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens took a season-high 15 hits, including four sacks.
Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) torched Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans for a 70-yard touchdown catch to start the fourth quarter Sunday.

Three keys to the Vikings' 30-20 loss to the Lions

12:43am
Sunday's regular season finale turned into a showcase for receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson. One came out on top on the stat sheet, the other on the scoreboard.
If he’s healthy, Aaron Rodgers could be back at U.S. Bank Stadium as the quarterback of the Jets next season.

Vikings' 2024 opponents include old friend Aaron Rodgers

39 minutes ago
The 7-10 Vikings finished in third place in the NFC North, meaning they will play the third-place teams in the NFC South, NFC East and AFC East: the Falcons, the Giants and the Jets.
January 7
Lions tight end Sam Laporta (87) sat on the field after being injured against the Vikings in the first half Sunday in Detroit.

Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta's knee injury is 'not good news,' coach Dan Campbell says

Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta may have been a casualty of coach Dan Campbell's decision to play all his starters in hopes of his team making a modest improvement in its playoff position.
12:42am
Podcast: Justin Jefferson, Harrison Smith and the Vikings' season-ending loss in Detroit

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings' 30-20 loss from Ford Field, where safety Harrison Smith may have played his last game in 12 NFL seasons.
12:49am

Gallery: Vikings fall short in Detroit, losing 30-20 in season finale

Jerry Holt's photos from the Vikings' 10th loss of the season.