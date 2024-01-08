Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) was pressured by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) forcing an incomplete pass in the first quarter in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

The Vikings finished 7-10 and out of the NFL playoffs, their first 10-loss season since 2013. They lost six of their last seven games in a season full of flaws and frustrations.