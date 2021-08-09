Q: What can you tell me about Lionel Stander, who played Max on "Hart to Hart"?

A: Stander was at first a successful character actor, including in classics such as the 1936 film "Mr. Deeds Goes to Town" and the 1937 version of "A Star Is Born." But as an active and outspoken liberal, he found his movie career stalled more than once by the anti-communist witch hunts in the late 1930s and 1950s, as well as by his defiant, heroic testimony before a congressional committee in 1953. The New York Times has said, "Ostracized from Hollywood, Mr. Stander found work in the theater, on Wall Street and in comedies and spaghetti westerns in Italy, where, in his 60s, he became an unofficial mayor of the Via Veneto in Rome." But he eventually worked again in American movies and TV, especially "Hart to Hart." He died in 1994 at the age of 86.

'Paradise' is actually Guadeloupe

Q: Where is the TV show "Death in Paradise" shot?

A: The fictional island of Saint Marie on the show is played by Guadeloupe, which an MSN.com report described as "a French-speaking island group in the southern Caribbean Sea. Guadeloupe is 629 square miles in size and has a population of roughly 400,000 people. It is part of the European Union and has the euro as its official currency."

