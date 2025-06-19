Lionel Messi scores on free kick to give Inter Miami 2-1 win over Porto in Club World Cup

''(Messi) is the player that leads us in the ways we have to compete. His hunger, his resilience, his will to go on competing, at whatever level that may be. In football terms, what else can I add? He's the best player ever to play this sport. But his determination to win is always surprising. Even in the last minutes, when everyone is tired, he continued to support the team in any way he could.'' — Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano.