Lionel Messi and Inter Miami pull off 3-goal rally to top LAFC and make CONCACAF Champions Cup semis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Down 1-0 on the scoreboard, down 2-0 in total goals in the series and needing three goals to advance, Inter Miami needed a most unlikely rally.
Lionel Messi made it happen.
Inter Miami is headed to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals for the first time, after Messi — the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner — led a dramatic three-goal comeback. He had two goals and an assist, including the clinching penalty kick in the 84th minute, to lift Inter Miami past LAFC 3-1 on Wednesday night and a 3-2 aggregate win in the two-leg series.
''We gave it our all,'' Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said. ''We wanted it, we wanted to be in the semis, and I think it showed. ... Many times luck has to be on your side, and we had it.''
Maybe it was luck. Maybe it was Messi. Maybe it was both.
For Messi, the series clincher was a bit reminiscent of how he led Argentina past France in the World Cup final in 2022. He scored two goals in that match, one on a penalty kick — then also converted in the penalty-shot shootout that decided the final after it ended in a 3-3 tie. Those goals came against France's Hugo Lloris, who was also in net for LAFC on Wednesday night.
Lloris couldn't solve Messi in the World Cup final — and couldn't in this one, either. Messi simply waited for Lloris to move a bit on the penalty that put Inter Miami up 3-1, essentially freezing the keeper before gently sending the ball into the right side of the net.
And when the final whistle sounded, Mascherano punched the air in celebration.